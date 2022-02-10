CERT-In & Koo Collaborate to Enhance Awareness on Online Safety & Promote Responsible User Behavior

February 2022: India’s multi-lingual micro-blogging platform – Koo – and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, joined hands to create a citizen outreach programme on Safer Internet Day – 8th February, 2022. The campaign aimed to enhance public awareness on online safety, security and cyber hygiene, and make the internet safe and reliable for all users. Leveraging the 2022 theme – ‘Together for a Better Internet’ – CERT-In and Koo collaboratively are sensitizing users through the campaign about the crucial role that parents and the society can play in empowering the youth to use technology in a responsible, respectful and creative manner.

x

The collaboration between Koo and CERT-In is part of an ongoing engagement to build greater awareness on Internet safety. In October 2021, during the National Cyber Security Awareness Month, Koo and CERT-In had partnered to educate users on issues related to phishing, hacking, personal information security, password & PIN management, avoiding clickbait and protecting one’s privacy while using public Wi-Fi.

Said a Koo Spokesperson, “As a multi-language platform which enables Indians to express themselves online in local languages, Koo is at the forefront when it comes to promoting internet safety and responsible user behavior. We have robust mechanisms in place to curb online bullying and malice, and to encourage users to create healthy content and hold meaningful conversations. We are pleased to be associated with CERT-In this Safe Internet Day to make the internet a better place.”

CERT-In is the National nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents. CERT-In and Koo have carried out joint campaigns on “Safer Internet Day” – 8th February 2022 as part of the ongoing relationship in creating cyber security awareness, sensitizing internet users with respect to online safety & security and conducting citizens outreach programmes in the area of cyber security. The multi-language platform of Koo has been effective in creating awareness among the citizens in their local language. As part of Safe Internet Day 2022 activities on 8th February 2022, CERT-In sincerely hopes that all users would understand that technology empowers them, and they would use technology in a responsible manner to make the cyber space more meaningful so as to foster creativity and innovation.