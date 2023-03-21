Certified Workmen of Central Vista Project Felicitated with NIPUN Scheme Certificates, Insurance, and Reward Money

New Delhi 21st March 2023: The National Initiative for Promoting Upskilling of Nirman workers (NIPUN), a skilling project launched by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri last year, has successfully progressed with training programs organized by NAREDCO, for construction workers engaged in the prestigious Common Central Secretariat Building Project 1, 2 & 3 of the Central Vista project being developed by L&T.

One of its kind felicitation ceremonies took place at Kamani Auditorium, where the certified workmen of the Central Vista project were awarded their certificates along with insurance coverage of INR 2 lakhs and an assurance of reward money of INR 500, to be provided by the Government of India under the NIPUN scheme.

The certificates were presented in the presence of Shri Rahul Kapoor (JS-MoHUA) as Chief Guest, Shri Madhukar Pandey, (US-MoHUA), Mr. Alok Gupta (Director General Naredco), Dr. Ananta Raghuvanshi (President NAREDCO MAHI), Executive Engineers of CPWD, Representatives from NSDC & Construction SSC and senior representatives of L&T.

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) collaborated with the L&T-B&F IC division to execute the NIPUN project for bridging skill gaps among construction workers engaged in the real estate sector. The project aimed at improving the workmanship of the workers, including women workers if available, and making them better equipped for employment over the coming years.

The Chief Guest Shri Rahul Kapoor, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said in his address to the recipient of certificates that “They must feel proud to be associated with such a prestigious construction project and having secured a certificate of NIPUN. For years when the Common Central Secretariat building will be unveiled and fully functional, you will be able to tell the stories of your contribution to this National Development Work”.

“NAREDCO is proud to be associated with the National Initiative for Promoting Upskilling of Nirman workers (NIPUN) project and to have successfully partnered with L&T to execute the program. We are delighted to see the certified workmen of the Central Vista project receive their well-deserved certificates and incentives under the NIPUN scheme. This initiative will go a long way in bridging the skill gaps in construction workers engaged in the real estate sector and making them better equipped for employment over the coming years.” – Dr. Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi, President, NAREDCO MAHI

“Under the project, over 1.06 lakh construction workers across the nation are to be certified by June 2023 and the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has already crossed the figure of 50,000 construction workers to date. We wish that after the successful closure of the pilot, we will come up with even a larger scheme in the coming years.” – Shri Madhukar Pandey, Under Secretary, MOHUA

NAREDCO, with the support of well-trained experts, has been holding these training programs across the country, and the skilling initiative of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has been well appreciated by NAREDCO’s developer community. The community has also offered its construction sites for the skilling drive.

NAREDCO and L&T have set a target to cover 10,000 construction workers by March 2024, and the successful execution of the NIPUN project for the Central Vista project has set a benchmark for further upskilling initiatives in the real estate sector in the country. NAREDCO also felicitated the seniors from L&T and recognized their contribution, for actively participating in the execution of skilling works in their CCS project.