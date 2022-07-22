Cetaphil urges Customers to know their Skin to keep it Healthy & Beautiful

22nd July 2022, Bengaluru: Cetaphil, the #1 doctor-recommended sensitive skincare brand, celebrated Skin Awareness month across May & June. It was Galderma India’s first initiative for Skin Awareness Month where they created awareness about the initiative with consumers and educated them to Know their Skin and what is needed to keep it healthy and beautiful.

For 75 years, Cetaphil has been dedicated to the advancement of skin science, formulating products for all types of sensitive skin and now Cetaphil is extending this commitment even further by actively educating its customers about skin issues like pigmentation and acne, including their causes and potential long-term effects.

The event was initiated by Galderma under the Cetaphil & Biluma flagship with top dermatologists, bloggers, and influencers from the beauty and lifestyle space in attendance. They started conversations with the doctors on their expert panel, who provided guidance on common skin issues. Additionally, they hosted discussions with the bloggers and influencers who talked about their personal experiences with different skin problems as well as the kinds of queries and worries that their followers had for them.

The panel discussion was led by renowned dermatologist experts like Dr. Kaleem Khan & Dr. Suraj Shetty along with beauty and skincare influencers Debasree Banerjee, Mandavi and Simmy Goraya. They collectively spoke about how one can understand their skin type and the need for a minimalist routine for sensitive skin.

They also spoke about the benefits of moisturization and shed light on Skin Circadian Rhythm and the benefits of wonder ingredients Niacinamide and what it does for the skin.

The brand’s distinction as the #1 Doctor Recommended Sensitive Skincare Brand continues with such initiatives. Cetaphil has also recently revamped its packaging and logo along with changed upgraded formulations that are clinically proven to improve sensitive skin’s general resilience and guard against the five signs of skin sensitivity. The products are available on Nykaa, Amazon & its store www.cetaphil.in for purchase