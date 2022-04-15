Chai Sutta Bar Launches Its 300th Outlet With Lots Of Elegance and Blast

The Journey of Chai Sutta Bar started in the cleanest city of India – Indore in 2016 when two young self-made entrepreneurs thought of a vision to serve India’s most preferred beverage in kulhads to serve the environment with the high maintenance of hygiene. Chai Sutta Bar endorses ‘desh ki mitti’ with its kulhad tea and has the vision to make everyone connect with the soil of India. The brand addresses absolute chai and food lovers with a variety of flavours and platters in an eco-friendly manner.

Apart from its food and world-class services, the brand provides a source of regular income to potter families and employs specially-abled youth for making a more inclusive and brighter India. In 2021 only, Chai Sutta Bar opened 110 outlets while generating employment opportunities for at least 400 people from the economically poor section. Now, with the arrival of 2022, the company targets to open 1500 outlets by the end of the year and provide more employment to people with a similar background. Since its earlier days, the company has been providing opportunities to orphans and specially-abled persons and aims to continue its efforts in providing flavours in life in a real sense.

The company uses over 3 lakhs kulhads every day and supports more than 1500 potter families. It also employs more than 500 people from a diverse section of the society with special emphasis on weaker sections.

“Over 3 lakh kulhads are used every day. We wanted to help thousands of pottery makers. As we keep expanding, we will require close to 5 lakhs of kulhads every day,” said Anubhav Dubey, Co-Founder of Chai Sutta Bar. Dubey also aims to have Chai Sutta Bar’s presence in every city of India within two years, thus spreading more happiness and generating more employment opportunities for the people of India.

Recently, the company opened its 300th outlet in Port Blair, Andaman in a gala-like event. The brand has successfully been welcomed by major South Indian cities and is on the mission to cover the region more. Looking at the scorching heat, the brand also introduces some summer special beverages like a refreshing variety of lassi and mojitos to give respite from this heat.