Chanakya IAS Academy signs MoU with MEPSC for introducing vocational courses

To boost the initiative of ‘Skill India’ by our Hon’ble PM, Shri Narendra Modi, Chanakya IAS Academy signs MoU with MEPSC (Management and Entrepreneurship and Professional skill Council) to introduce vocational courses across PAN India.

Chanakya IAS Academy, being a pioneer institute for civil services examination, run by success guru Mr. AK Mishra, has always been at forefront in making innovative developments for better education of students in the field of civil services and other competitive exams, has accomplished yet another milestone by joining hands with MEPSC under National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

MOU was signed between the Founder and Managing Director of Chanakya IAS Academy, Mr. A.K Mishra and Col. Pokhriyal – CEO, MEPSC on July 31st, 2019.

Moving forward, Chanakya IAS Academy, being a Training Partner of MEPSC will organize training programs on Management skills, Entrepreneurship, Train The Trainer, Professional skills and other skill related trainings that will create a diversity to the potency of an individual and will significantly contribute towards Nation’s requirement of skilled workforce and better employability skills.

“Training and development programs intent to meet the twin challenges of continuous improvement and demands of change. There is an ever-emerging challenge of capacity-building of trainers. Thus, it is necessary to recognize the crucial role of the Trainer from being a provider to enabler, facilitator and change-agent where learner is in the focus.” Said Success Guru Mr AK Mishra, Founder and Managing Director, Chanakya IAS Academy

Training of Master Trainers programme is designed to provide opportunities to Master Trainers for the development skills to facilitate, create and manage a learner based environment. Training of Master Trainers to provide advanced facilitation skills towards the end to end training as per the qualification pack for ‘Lead Trainer’.