Charmi Sen from Udaipur wins a medallion of excellence in Hairdressing at the World Skills Competition 2022, Finland

Charmi Sen, the winner of India skills, made the country proud by winning the medallion of excellence in Hairdressing at the World Skills Competition 2022 in Helsinki, Finland. Charmi was mentored and trained by Ms. Samantha Kochhar, the Chief Expert for India Skills and Deputy Chief Expert for World Skills.

Charmi hails from Udaipur and started her hairdressing journey there. She then came under the wings of Samantha Kochhar who has trained thousands of students in hairdressing at her academy – Blossom Kochhar College of Creative Arts and Designs for more than a decade now. Ms. Kochhar had previously trained Utkarsh Arya who represented India at the World Skills competition in 2019 in Kazan and created history by finishing his module 30 minutes ahead of time.

To train Charmi for World Skills, Ms. Samantha Kochhar ensured that the best trainers from the industry were given the job and they were flown from across the country. Industry stalwarts like Mrunal Dongtree from L’oreal India, Seema Jerajani, Simran Kaur – India Skills Silver Medalist, Wazid Ali, Prathamesh Anil Sawant, Pradeep Ved – World Skills Competitor 2015, Vipul Chudasma, and Shwetsha Paliwal were given this huge responsibility.

The Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council provided constant support to Charmi and Samantha Kochhar at every level to represent India on such a big platform.

Looking back at her journey, Charmi said,” I started competing for India Skills in 2016 and finally got a chance this year to represent my country. This competition has given me immense exposure as I have had the chance to get trained by the leading hairdressers in the world. I would like to thank Samantha Ma’am, who held my hand during my entire journey. She introduced me to India Skills and provided me with the confidence that I could bring laurels to the country. She along with the trainers at BKC CAD have been my strongest support and are equal contributors to win.“

Samantha Kochhar, the Chief expert, Hairdressing, in India, and also the Deputy Chief expert, of World skills, who supervised the competition and has trained Charmi since 2016 said, I have seen Charmi Sen compete at the India skills regional & National competitions since she was 16 years old. Her single-minded dedication to becoming the World Skill Competitor for India has been commendable and she has trained consistently with me and my team. Her victory fills my heart with so much love, joy, and pride. With my whole heart, I congratulate her for the Medallion Of Excellence in Hairdressing, WorldSkills Helsinki 2022.

Samantha Kochhar is the Managing Director of a leading cosmetic company in India. She is also the chief expert for the hairdressing skill for India and the deputy chief expert for World Skills. She has been mentoring young talent for many years now. She started her journey in the hair and beauty industry at the age of 11 and has worked in the movie and fashion industry internationally and nationally for many years. She is also an avid painter and potter. Born into a business family, she is the daughter of the legendary aromatherapist Dr. Blossom Kochhar.