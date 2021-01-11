Chavda Infra Launched its RMC Production plant in Gujarat

CHAVDA Infra Pvt. Ltd. India’s Leading fully-integrated construction company, with a legacy of bringing 30 years of world-class engineering & research in the real estate industry, have launched its new ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant in Gujarat, India. Equipped with German technology & machinery, CHAVDA’s RMC plant allows brisk construction through mapped delivery programmed at the site.

Trusted by the company’s prestigious clientele, Chavda’s Infra through its RMC plant, bestowed to provide consistency in a quality product with zero adulteration through accurate & computerized control of sand aggregates and water as per mix design to real estate developers. Through this facility the company is resilient to meet the global standards in concrete products and present the best infrastructures in the country.

Being an Industry steward, Chavda’s RMC production sites is committed to minimizing the cement waste and production of relatively pollution free concrete ready-mix, with an offering of all the refined resources as in machinery, equipment, skilled staff members, organizational culture alike. The Launched RMC plant has a capacity of 60 cu.m/hr and equipped with a ‘Schwing Stetter’ twin shaft mixer.

For the strong supply chain between construction sites, improved GPS connectivity, networking, and Integrated control panels for stationary pumps, the plant is geared up with an advanced MCI 550 control system with SCADA software. In spite of providing a standard range of concrete from M7.5 to M40, the company also manufactures Lightweight Concrete mixtures, that are made with lightweight coarse aggregate, which creates lighter versions of standard concrete mixtures and provides numerous benefits to the real estate industry.

Mr. Mahesh Chavda, Chairman of Chavda RMC said, “After erecting 30-year-old legacy in building sustainable infrastructure and concrete requirements in Gujarat and western India, we are planning to perfect and wish to build more RMC plants like this across the states of India in near future. With the rapid population expansion, coupled with the infrastructural requirement, and much needed (Commercial, Residential & Industrial utilities) has spurred the demand for RMC plants in India. We see India’s current ready-mix concrete market as a significant opportunity to bring revolutionary technologies, ideas, and our commitment to bringing excellence through our skilled workforce, ever since it is expected to register a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period of the year 2020-2025”.

He further added that “We are pleased to extend this RMC facility to our esteemed clients and developers who have helped us to build timeless cities for our collective future. “