Checklist For Reopening Your Business

If you are a business establishment and planning to reopen after the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, you must be already under a lot of stress. In fact, pest management and Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) may not even be among your topmost priorities when it comes to keeping a sanitary atmosphere, earning a profit, or delivering good service. However, whether you’re assisting in the supply chain, providing healthcare or curbside pickup from your restaurant, you must be aware of the poor indoor quality and pest-related concerns.

Pest infestation at your property or poor indoor air quality may contribute to numerous respiratory illnesses for your employees. Moreover, it can damage your company’s reputation as well as your bottom line. Maintaining a clean, germ-free environment and protecting your premises will help keep pests out of your business and give your staff and customers a sense of safety and protection.

A comprehensive pest management program along with good indoor air quality can help you maintain or improve your proactive strategy for preventing harmful pathogens from entering your institution and if they do, inflicting damage to your products, property, or overall workforce.

Here is a checklist to keep your property safe from pests and germs so that you can focus on your business:

Sanitation:

· To avoid moisture and food debris build-up, wipe down equipment and machinery as often as possible

· Follow correct product storage procedures (off the ground, on open-backed shelves, and following first-in, first-out protocol)

· Make sure that personnel wash their hands frequently and that the break rooms are kept clean

Disinfection:

· Assign a professional disinfection service provider

· Use safe, approved disinfectants to kill germs and viruses on hard, non-porous surfaces as well as air

· Overall maintenance and disinfection of air handling units (AHUs) and supply ductwork is also important as mold and other germs can grow when offices are shut.

· In high-touch areas, use hospital-grade disinfectants, and double-check that the disinfectants you’re using are on the EPA’s List N: SARS-CoV-2 Disinfectants (COVID-19)

Mitigation:

· Look for any gaps or fissures outside your premises and seal them to keep pests out

· Replace broken or missing vent covers, weather stripping, or door sweeps

· Inspect all shipments and deliveries for evidence of insect activity before keeping them and destroy any excess packaging

Inspection:

· As pest treatment is considered an important service, your pest control provider can continue to provide service while also identifying deficiencies in your Integrated Pest Management approach and implementing particular solutions to address them

· Hire a professional pest control company to conduct a bed bug examination when the rooms are empty

· Keep track of any pest sightings and report them to your pest control provider between visits

Healthy Indoor Air Quality (IAQ):

Ensure adequate ventilation of your premises. Ventilation and recirculation of air helps keep harmful airborne contaminants at bay

Installing an air purifier unit that has a combination of carbon filter, HEPA filter and UVC technology can help to clean and decontaminate indoor air from all pollutants as well as eliminate deadly viruses and bacteria. Check building materials and furnishings for small levels of toxins that can linger in the air for an extended period of time

Clean and sanitize your HVAC air ducts regularly

Regular maintenance of air hygiene units ensures good efficiency. Replace air filters frequently to prevent pollutants from being reissued into the air

If you maintain a proactive pest control approach and ensure good indoor air quality during the COVID-19 pandemic, your organization will be in an even better position in the future to help keep pests out and preserve your focus on servicing customers while ensuring the health and well-being of your staff.