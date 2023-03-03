Chef Jitendra Nakhwa has been appointed as the Executive Chef at InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort

With over 20 years of culinary expertise, Jitendra has played an instrumental role in innovating new culinary dishes, and spearheading the culinary teams and related operations.

Bringing close to two decades of culinary mastery blending the fine line between tradition, innovation, and authenticity. Chef Jitendra Nakhwa joins InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort – IHG Hotels & Resorts as Executive Chef leading the culinary division. He also recently got recognized as the topmost hospitality icon by the Asia Food Congress & Awards.

Jitendra started his culinary journey with Grand Hyatt Mumbai as Commis Chef and then soon moved to London with Hilton London Gatwick as Commis Chef. Thereafter, he also worked in the USA with Master Chef Jose Gutierrez and learn the nuances of French fine dining.

In 2007 he decided to come back to India, working with brands like Hyatt in Pune and Hyderabad as Executive Chef. Jitendra is not new to IHG as he was also the Executive Chef at Holiday Inn Cochin in 2017. Moreover, he has also acquired gold and bronze medals at a prominent culinary challenge in Mumbai. His last assignment was with Radisson Blu Dharamshala Resort as the Pre-opening charge of overall Food & Beverage Service & Production.

Jitendra has acquired a wealth of knowledge and his fervent passion for culinary art has made him a star in the hospitality realm. His forte includes food styling, restaurant food concept creation, and menu engineering with a strong focus on improving service while preserving the highest levels of quality.