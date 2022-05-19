Chemin Esports, India’s Fastest Growing Esports Firm, Ropes in Himanshu Chandnani as its Marketing & Talent Consultant

New Delhi, 19 May’22: Poised to grow at a steady rate, Chemin Esports, the country’s leading esports firm has appointed Himanshu Chandnani as its Marketing & Talent Consultant.

Chemin Esports, one of India’s leading esports organizations, is stoked to announce the appointment of Himanshu Chandnani. Himanshu will join the growing team of Chemin in the capacity of Marketing and talent consultant. Himanshu’s appointment is expected to strengthen Chemin’s strategic talent hires and take the firm’s marketing endeavors to the next stage, in line with Chemin’s vision and long-term growth plan. Chandnani’s role at Chemin will mainly revolve around conceptualizing brand-building initiatives, creating new video IPs, planning the social media content calendar, and grooming Chemin’s talent.

Chemin Esports is one of the fastest-growing Esports organizations in India, the Indian Esports industry is very young, and Indian companies are attracting audience nationally and from the international markets. India has 500 million+ Gamers and sports fans.

Recently, Chemin had announced its collaboration with Rooter, a game streaming platform, to expand its reach by creating a strategic content partnership. Followed by in April, this year, Mountain Dew, the leading global beverage brand, became its official beverage partner.

Himanshu’s appointment have come at an opportune time when things are looking bright and upwards at Chemin. Armed with the rich experience and connections in the fields of gaming, esports, talent grooming, influencer marketing, marketing consultation, and creator marketing, Himanshu has a knowledge of what clicks and what doesn’t in the field of esports.

Speaking about his position and vision for Chemin, Himanshu said, “It is great to be associated with a growing company like Chemin, as the company is focusing on creating opportunities for evolving gamers, a platform for brands to reach-out to its audience, and definitely leading the position in the evolving industry, it just gives me the right mix of opportunities to leverage my experience and evolve in the growing industry” Speaking on this move, Chemin’s Founder and Director, Ishan Varma, said “It’s a very favorable time for us, considering our team performance, the collaborations we had in the recent past, and the leading position we have achieved among the evolving Esports industry in India, it will be important to have the right people in our team. Himanshu’s arrival & his experience will strengthen our team’s confidence and allow us to spread our wings in the evolving Indian gaming industry.”

Himanshu has been previously associated with Red Owl Gaming as Content & Esports Head, and Sportskeeda as the Esports Consultant, besides founding and co-founding websites and companies such as TGW Gaming, Cricping.com, and WeSocializeu.