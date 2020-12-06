Chess Boxing going to be a part of KHELO INDIA YOUTH GAMES 2021

CHESSBOXING has included in KHELO INDIA YOUTH GAMES 2021 which is going to be scheduled to be held at Haryana in the year of 2021 under the supervision of SPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA.

CHESSBOXING a young sport in the world with the combination of Chess & Boxing, playing in alternating rounds of Chess, then Boxing, one minute break between each round. Maximum 11 rounds, winner can be decided by the Checkmate in Chess round, KO in Boxing rounds, TKO in Boxing rounds, Time exceeds in Chess rounds or walkover.

Mr. Montu Das, a pioneer of Martial Artist since his childhood in the year of 1989 he brought the sport in India in the year of 2011 and Found the first Chessboxing Club in India at Kolkata as Chessboxing Club of Kolkata, then form the National Federation in Chessboxing, i.e. Chess Boxing Organisation of India (CBOI).

CBOI as the National Federation is run from Kolkata and established more than 20 State Chessboxing Association in all over the country and already organised 8 times National Championships various parts of the country and two times World Championship (Amateur) at India, Kolkata.

CHESSBOXING included in KHELO INDIA YOUTH GAMES 2021 on 4th November 2020 by the Sports Authority of India, under Department of the Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt. of India, it will be help a lot to all the Chess Boxers of the country to promote this intellectual sport and bright future of the Chess Boxers in our country too.

Few days before Mr. Montu Das had been elected as the President of the World Chess Boxing Organisation, Germany again he made this sport under Govt. projects like KHELO INDIA.its means definitely it is a good sign for all the Chess Boxers of our country.

