Crest Organises Tuscon – India’s First Ever Symposium on Cough Management

Mumbai, 09th August 2023: TUSCON India’s first-ever symposium on cough management took place in Goa on 5th August discussing and debating the various aspects of cough and its cures. Cough is one of the most prevalent symptoms for which patients seek the attention of their physicians. It may serve as a protective reflex but can also impair social well-being and can profoundly and adversely affect a patient’s quality of life when not adequately controlled.

Globally, 9.6% of individuals suffer from cough, whereas in India it ranges from 5-10%. Short and self-limited cough often does not require many investigations, whereas a prolonged cough is bothersome and should prompt further workup. However, diagnosis of cough often poses a common dilemma during consultations at primary care settings in India. Hence, to clear common doubts revolving around the right diagnosis & choosing appropriate treatment options, Chest Research & Training Private Limited (Pune) conducted a pioneering national conference focused solely on the diagnosis and management of cough called ‘TUSCON’, The Ultimate Symposium on Cough in collaboration with JB Pharma. Dr. Sundeep Salvi, MD, DNB, DTCD, Ph.D., FICS, FCCP, Hon FRCP (Lon), Chairman and Director, CREST Chest Research and Training Private Limited said, “The TUSCON cough management conference is a landmark event, which aims to address the major issue of cough associated with different airways and lung conditions.”

TUSCON aimed to provide an exceptional platform which involved 24 eminent Pulmonologists & Chest Physicians to comprehensively address all aspects and intricacies of cough management. The one-day cutting-edge scientific event covered topics such as newer developments in pharmacotherapy of cough, neuroinflammatory processes accompanying acute respiratory viral infections, and beyond pharmacotherapy: supportive therapy for cough. In response to the current demands, it also presented a thought-provoking discussion titled “What’s new in cough diagnostics” on acoustics of cough opening the possibilities of Artificial Intelligence in Respiratory medicine. The programme ended with the launch of a systematic diagnostic & management algorithm on Cough for healthcare practitioners to help them in their day-to-day clinical practice.