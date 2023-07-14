Chetan Shivram Motorsports Teams Up with Vamcy Merla Sports Foundation for INRC 2023

Bengaluru, 14, July 2023: Chetan Shivram Motorsports (CSM) Joins Forces with Vamcy Merla Sports Foundation (VMSF) for the current season of Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2023.

CSM is a renowned rally school based in Bengaluru whose goal is to continue the tradition of racing, rallying, and autocross. Its partnership with Vamcy Merla Sports Foundation solidifies Team CSM’s participation in the INRC, featuring Chetan Shivram and five other exceptionally skilled drivers competing in various categories.

After dissociation with the previous team, CSM team led by the talented Chetan Shivram himself, collaborated with Vamcy Merla and his team from VMSF, comprising Lokesh Gowda, Akash Aithal, and Ashwin Naik, who stepped in to offer their generous support.

Chetan Shivramis elated about this new alliance. He thanked Vamcy Merla and his team, acknowledging their kindness and support during the crucial time after parting ways with the previous team. He said, “Together, we aspire to leverage this partnership and demonstrate our prowess on the rally tracks. The prompt and selfless assistance from Vamcy Merla and his team has revitalized us, providing us with renewed hope and confidence as we approach the upcoming challenges.” “Joining forces with Chetan Shivram Motorsports in the Indian National Rally Championship is an exciting endeavor for us. We believe in the immense talent and dedication of Chetan Shivram and his team. Together, we aim to push the boundaries of Indian motorsports and showcase our collective passion for the sport. This partnership represents a commitment to excellence, and we are eager to embark on this thrilling journey towards success.” said Vamcy Merla who heads VMSF.

With engines revving and the entire team fully geared up, Team CSM is eagerly preparing for future challenges. Powered by the Vamcy Merla, they are confident in their ability to achieve remarkable feats in the current season of the INRC.