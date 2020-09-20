Chetu Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 International Business Awards®

Plantation, FL, September 19, 2020 –(PR.com)– Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, was today named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year category for The 17th Annual International Business Awards®.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations in over 63 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Chetu was nominated in the Company of the Year category for Large Computer Software Companies.

Noted for its sustained double-digit growth, diverse industry expertise, impressive revenue generation, and innovation in technology and support solutions, Chetu received high praise from the judges for its 2019 performance.

“Having received two of these prestigious awards this year is beyond humbling and is a true testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire Chetu team” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “We have always maintained that our team members are our greatest resources, and this sustained success is not possible without the incredible work of all of our nearly 1,800 Chetu family members around the world.”

More than 250 executives worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year’s International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations,” said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards. “The commitment we’ve seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive.”