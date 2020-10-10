Chetu Joins Autodesk Services Marketplace

Plantation, FL, October 09, 2020: Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, is now an approved provider on the Autodesk Services Marketplace, making it easier for industry professionals to connect with and engage the company for convenient, custom services for Autodesk software.

Providers of the Autodesk Services Marketplace demonstrate product expertise, have a proven track record in consulting, software development and customization, software management, training and more.

“Autodesk is a leader in the BIM (Building Information Modeling) space, and their products are helping drive new innovation in the field,” said Nitin Sharma, Director of Operations at Chetu. “Our continued partnership with Autodesk helps us fulfill our clients’ software needs in various industries utilizing customized solutions and plugins for all of Autodesk’s products.”

Autodesk, a leader in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software, developed a Services Marketplace that connects customers seeking to hire help with proven professional third-party service providers.

As an Autodesk Services Marketplace provider, Chetu is dedicated to developing customized solutions, and plugins, as well as deploying and integrating Autodesk solutions for its clients.

“Autodesk is excited to welcome Chetu to the Services Marketplace,” said Rachel Rosenkrantz, Senior Manager, Autodesk. “The company’s long-standing history with Autodesk serves them well in this new environment and opportunity.”

For information on Chetu’s Autodesk expertise or to request a consultation, visit https://www.chetu.com/solutions/autodesk.php, and for more information about the Autodesk Services Marketplace, check out https://servicesmarketplace.autodesk.com.