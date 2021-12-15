Chicbythelayers Pre Launches a Luxurious Modern Mobile Salon

Chicbythelayers is bringing personal luxury salon services right to your front door this January, with hair, nails, and makeup appointments. The once RV has been transformed into a full-service mobile salon. Chicbythelayers will offer single appointments as well as packages for groups, including weddings and event bookings.

With a goal to represent the diversity of all women and their beauty needs, Chicbythelayers is taking it up a notch with traveling accessibility. The luxury mobile salon will make it easier than ever for all individuals to stay on top of styling, grooming, and looking and feeling great. Whether stuck at home for personal reasons or wanting a fun way to spice up an event, Chicbythelayers will soon be driving and styling your way.