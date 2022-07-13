Chicken Promotes Muscular Growth and Boosts immunity. – Suguna Foods

Bengaluru, 1July 2022: Chicken, one of the rich sources of protein, contributes to the well-being of our body by promoting muscular growth and boosting immunity. Chicken contains essential nutrients, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals that help in the proper functioning of the body. It is important to include chicken in our daily diet at least three times a week to witness good results. Some of the health benefits of chicken are listed below

Rich in Selenium

Chicken is an excellent source of Selenium. This nutrient aids in the prevention of infection and chronic illness, as well as the regulation of thyroid hormones.

Chicken Is Extremely Protein-Dense

Protein is a macronutrient that is essential for the development of the human body. Chicken is a great source of lean, low-fat protein that aids muscular growth and development. This also helps with weight loss and maintaining a healthy body weight.

Good Source of Vitamin and Minerals

Rich protein meat also has important vitamins and minerals in abundance. It contains vitamin D, which aids calcium absorption and bone health. Vitamin A helps in the development of vision and is beneficial in boosting the immune system and Vitamin B helps in energy generation and the formation of healthy red blood cells.

Rich in Niacin

Niacin, commonly known as vitamin B3, is a micronutrient that the body needs for healthy metabolism, nerve function, and antioxidant defense. Chicken is a good source of vitamin B3. This enables the maintenance of healthy skin and protects against cancer and other types of genetic (DNA) damage.

Chicken Is a Creatine-Rich Food

Creatine is abundant in chicken. It is a naturally occurring molecule made up of three amino acids: arginine, glycine, and methionine. This helps in producing energy for string contractions of the muscles.