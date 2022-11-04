Chief Technical Examiner of CVC visits NMDC for VAW 2022

Hyderabad, 4 November 2022: Mining major NMDC Limited hosted Shri Ashok Kumar (IRSS), Chief Technical Examiner, Central Vigilance Commission at its Head Office in Hyderabad today wherein he delivered a lecture on Public Procurement as a part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2022. Various activities and awareness programmes are being arranged by Vigilance dept. under the leadership of Shri B. Vishwanath, CVO, NMDC Limited as a part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 which is being observed from 31st October to 6th November 2022.



Highlighting the rules and procedures of practising Preventive Vigilance, Shri Ashok Kumar addressed the NMDC employees and said, “A Corruption-Free India can only be achieved when there is a strong commitment by each and every employee of the organisation to remain vigilant in their official dealings. Every citizen has a responsibility for imbibing ethics and integrity whereas a Central Vigilance Commission and its departments under it facilitate an environment for effective vigilance within the society.

CVO, NMDC, while delivering his welcome address, stressed the continual improvement of our system and procedures as a measure of preventive measure and enhancement of the efficiency of the organisation. NMDC’s Director (Production) Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty present at the session commended the strenuous efforts of the company’s vigilance department in playing a positive advisory role in monitoring the systems and procedures for greater transparency and efficiency. He advised the employees to, “contribute towards the company’s growth, remain vigilant, and combat corruption for building a developed nation.”

A Vendors’ Meet and Awareness Session on Procurement and Material Management was also arranged during this week. It was inaugurated by Shri B. Vishwanath, CVO, NMDC and was attended by representatives of NMDC’s vendors, suppliers and OEMs. Shri J.P. Singh, CGM (Materials) gave a presentation on the topic of the meet and executives from MM dept., PC dept., and Finance dept., have answered the queries of the vendors attending the meet.

During VAW 2022, NMDC also conducted several awareness programmes and competitions for employees and other stakeholders at its Head Office, Projects, Regional Offices and R&D on the VAW 2022 theme – ‘Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation’ on various days of the week wherein a large number of employees have participated.

The company organised Essay Writing, Elocution, Slogan Writing, and Quiz competitions several awareness programmes for the employees of the Head Office