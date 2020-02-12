Children of construction workers commemorate ‘Promise Day’ with a difference

Gurugram: The children of construction workers today celebrated ‘Promise Day’ albeit with a difference. Over 50 kids came together and planted approximately 100 saplings at iMpower Resource Centre near M3M Merlin, Sector 67, Gurugram. Titled ‘Pallav’, the drive also witnessed kids taking a pledge before their mothers to conserve and protect the environment. The initiative was jointly organized by Aide et Action and M3M Foundation.

“Environment is a valuable resource for human beings. Promise Day symbolizes trust and loyalty. Similar to all relationships, the bond between the environment and human beings too, needs to be strengthened and nurtured over time. The objective of this plantation drive is to sensitize the children towards the environment and inculcate in them a sense of belonging towards it,” said Dr Aishwarya Mahajan, Director- Livelihood Education, South Asia, Aide et Action International.

The children along with their mothers planted various vegetables along with plantation of trees of various fruits and other utilities to develop a kitchen garden for their upcoming resource centre. They also dressed up in attractive fruit and vegetable costumes and highlighted the benefits of consuming those fruits and vegetables.

On the occasion, Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, said: “Today, the environment is under threat due to urbanization and development activities. In line with the vision of Brighter India, environment conservation is our prime focus. This marks our small step to create awareness among kids on the significance of the environment.”

“I really enjoyed planting saplings. These will soon grow into big trees and will be beneficial to the environment,” said Kajal, a daughter of a construction worker.

iMpower is the joint initiative by M3M Foundation and Aide et Action which aims to build a community-led Worksite Upliftment Programme in identified worksites of M3M in Gurgaon district through ensuring their entitlements to basic requirements such as education, health, skill development, women empowerment, financial and social security, legal aid and their access to State and Central welfare schemes.