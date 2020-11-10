Children root for staying at home, following precautions, and respecting corona-warriors in a grand finale to the 27th Perfect Health Mela 2020

The last few days leading up to the final day of the 27th Perfect Health Mela 2020, Heart Care Foundation of India’s (HCFI) annual flagship event which was held digitally this year saw some interesting and fun-filled sessions for kids. The young minds used their creativity to raise awareness about the need to follow social distancing protocols and showing gratitude to our healthcare workers who have tirelessly fought the battle against COVID-19

Students from around 60+ schools participated in the Harmony and Ecofest Inter-School Competitions presenting some scintillating performances in the fields of singing, dancing and acting. The Heritage School Classical Dance Competitions saw over 10 institutes putting their best foot forward. There was also a debate held on whether children under 12 years of age should be made to wear masks or not and re-opening schools. It was observed that children are relatively safer from the effects of the pandemic.

An open-air poster making competition was also organized by HCFI at the Asiad Herbal and Rose Garden. Children participated in this fun-filled competition that focused on the topics “Stay at home” and “Respect Corona warriors.” The artworks were judged by Padma Shri Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI and the winners were awarded cash prizes. Everyone present followed precautions, wore face masks, and maintained social distance thus embracing the New Normal.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, President HCFI and CMAAO, Dr K K Aggarwal, said, “It is very heartening to see the sheer number of people who have come forward and supported the first-ever Digital Perfect Health Mela. We have reached millions of people this year from all across the nation. It is encouraging to see the amount of knowledge and motivation the young ones have in particular and how they have taken it upon themselves to educate their families and others around Coronavirus and its prevention. This year, the Perfect Health Mela has not only been educative and entertaining but also a window to what lies ahead in terms of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank everyone for their support.”

Other events over the last few days and the finale included discussions on air pollution and COVID-19, vermicomposting, fun with math, among others. The Health Darbar with Dr KK Aggarwal and COVID-19 OPD would continue to be a regular feature even after the Perfect Health Mela.

Started in 1993, the Perfect Health Mela caters to people from all age groups and all walks of life. It showcases activities across categories such as health education seminars, check-ups, entertainment programmes, lifestyle exhibitions, lectures, workshops, and competitions. Over a few hundred organizations attend the event each year including state and central government entities, PSUs, and

leading corporates. This one-of-its-kind event is supported this year by patrons like LIC, and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. It was held between 1st – 8th November 2020 from 8am-8pm at www.perfecthealthmela.com.