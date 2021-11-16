Children’s Day: Pacific Mall NSP organizes talent show in association with NGO Nirvana for specially-abled children

Pacific Mall NSP, Pitampura organized a set of events for Children’s Day. The most unique effort was a talent showcase – ‘Taare Zameen Par’ put up by the specially-abled children of NGO Nirvana. Another attractive activity was ‘Meet Nickelodeon’s Chikoo Aur Bunty’ that involved cartoon characters entertaining kids visiting malls and clicking memorable pictures with their favourite character.

Nirvana is an NGO based in Pitampura founded by Ms. Naveenta that helps the specially abled children in learning various activities from music, dancing, poetry recitation, art and craft etc. The talent show was a thoughtful effort initiated by the Pacific Mall, performing with musical instruments, singing and dancing in front of such a massive crowd helped the children in uplifting their morale.

Mr. Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group wishing the young ones on special Day said, “Childhood innocence is a rare virtue, with our efforts we wish to celebrate the same. We appreciate and are proud of the contribution made by NGO Nirvana, offering the special children a stage for showcasing talent was the least that we could have done from our end. Taare Zameen Par was our initiative to encourage the talent of these children.”