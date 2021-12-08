Chinese Porcelain in Ancient Times – All You Should Know!

Photo by Magda Ehlers from Pexels

Are you someone who is fascinated by the culture and art of Chinese history? Are you interested in learning the origin and use of Chinese words? These words, which are more commonly known as either dao or Jian, have their origin far back into the early 400-500 BC. In this article, you’ll learn in deeper detail about the history and use of Chinese antiques such as swords.

First Chinese swords

During the early warring states period, the county successfully manufactured with the help of sword-smith the first Chinese sword, which was made up of rudimentary blades. These sword-smiths used bronze as the base material, which they did not fold as it was believed it weakened the construction. However, as time passed by, new conventional methods arose, which brought up the need to fold the bronze and further veneer it.

The First imperial dynasty

During the dynasty of Qin in 221 to 206 BC, The swordsmen used various enriching methods to create swords. Besides the traditional use of bronze metal, they also developed craftsmanship with chromium oxide for the sole purpose of protecting the swords from rusting over time. This is a fascinating piece of historical information as it was not until in the early 1900s that blade-smith used this base material to protect the newly made pieces.

Modernism with Han dynasty

Following the end of the Qin dynasty, the Han dynasty from 1 to 220 AD came into the picture of long Chinese history. It was at this phase of history when the sword-smith had improved their methods of crafting these Chinese antique pieces, such as giving the swords a refining power of up to 100 to ensure that these words were of extreme power.

What caused Chinese products to remain to this day?

In the modern world, the use of antique Chinese things has been popularized by many as it not only holds great value but also due to its long history. Many people now can purchase these Chinese antiques from various online buyers/ websites. One of the reasons why the Chinese antiques are of a great piece is due to the material and hard work that was put into them, which resulted in their long lifespan.

Types of Chinese swords

From the use of bronze in the early era of Chinese history to the more developed swords that are made of steel and refined multiple times, the Chinese antique pieces have made sure to leave a mark of the hard work that was delivered by the sword-smith. Amongst the many words, the most strong and popular are the Hanwei Cutting Jian, Hanwei Chinese Broadsword, and Hanwei Ox-Tail Dao.

What does a sword represent in Chinese culture?

When talking about Chinese antiques and the importance of ancient Chinese swords, you will find that the majority would speak highly as it is a symbol of courage, strength, and utmost bravery shown and used by various fighters, which resulted in a supreme ruler. Its long history and heritage prove not only the power held by countless dynasties but also that of the modern era.

Conclusion

To conclude, the culture and history of China are long and are of immense value to its people and the rulers. Hence the Chinese antiques that are still available to this day are considered to be praised and of high value amongst those who understand and appreciate its art.