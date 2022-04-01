Chingari and DJ Bravo come together with the latest dance challenge on #NumbeOne by BlackShadow Music

India, April 2022: #NumberOne produced by BlackShadow Music, is an uplifting song written by the duo – DJ Bravo and Colin Wedderburn. Chingari, India’s renowned short video app and DJ Bravo have come together to promote the dynamic dance number amongst its vast pool of creators and audience.

The song is being released globally amongst the huge fan base who love the songs by the duo. The amazing footwork in the video is done by the dancers from the XO Dance Label. Owing to the dynamic rhythm and amazing song sequence a special dance challenge will be run on Chingari on this song. The idea for both Chingari and DJ Bravo behind organizing the dance challenge is to encourage people to be their own Champions. As the song says, no one should give up and must strive harder to become number one.

Speaking on this collaboration Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-Founder, Chingari, said, “We are a platform that promotes talent and encourages the creators on our platform to do the same. The idea behind the dance challenge is to promote the song #NumbeOne on Chingari, thereby also motivating the creators to not give up on their dreams and visions and strive to do better each day.

Talking about the same, Dwayne Bravo says, “The song is very close to my heart, most of my songs apart from being a dancing number have a deep meaning to them. I’m super excited about releasing my single ‘Number One’ here in India, my 2nd home! It’s another dancing song for my fans to enjoy and hopefully people can like and support it as they do for all. Let’s keep dancing and I encourage everyone to be the best they can be! Number One.”

Chingari has a long history of collaborating with companies from diverse sectors, genres and countries. The idea of these collaborations is to be able to cater to the informative, leisure and creative demands of the Indian audience. The idea is to become a hub for entertainment, talent and revenue generation. With the help of numerous collaborations in the past, Chingari has provided its creators and users with a wider exposure to not just Indian but International personalities and their work. Hence, Chingari is focused on creating an inclusive growth and entertainment ecosystem on its platform.