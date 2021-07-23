Chingari and Radio City set a nexus to promote the exceeding demand of digital content for a niche user base

Mumbai,22nd July 2021: Radio City, India’s leading radio network partnered with Chingari, India’s No.1 social-commerce app to promote the exceeding demand of digital content for a niche user base. This collaboration between the renowned social media app and popular broadcast media house has been formulated with the purpose of providing wholesome entertainment to the people amidst the pandemic and expanding the brand presence for both the media hubs. The two renowned brands consist of talented content creators with different content ideas and an amalgamation of these will only work wonders for the audiences, as they now have a different outlook, as both the platforms will have an influx of new energy and ideas.

This collaboration will take the two leading media moguls’ collective love of entertainment forward, thereby providing a wholesome package of endless fun and learning for the audience. Additionally, on World Music Day, Chingari also organized a music concert, with Radio City as the event’s Radio Partner. The objective of the event was to help those affected by Covid-19. Hence, 100% of the profit made from the concert went in support of the country’s fight against COVID-19.

Speaking on the expansion plans with Radio City, Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari said, “Radio City is a brand that resonates authenticity, creativity and entertainment in the true sense which stands in line with our brand principles. Therefore, the collaboration is completely focused towards creating an environment of robust entertainment that will remain in the hearts of the audience for a long time. Chingari has always focused on becoming the voice of the independent content creators and this collaboration will be another way of meeting our objective of promoting talent by expanding Chingari’s user base through the broadcasting platform. Vice versa it will attract the audience on our platform to interact with the amazing radio shows on Radio City.”

Adding his thoughts on this collaboration, Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City said, “For us at Radio City, our main aim is to connect with the masses with music and entertaining content. It was a wonderful experience to partner with Chingari, to promote the exceeding demand of digital content. Radio City has always been at the forefront to bring about a positive change in the minds of listeners, society and nation at large, and this association with Chingari is in line with our brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Daude City.”

Furthering the conversation about the collaboration, Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari said, “Having Radio City join hands with us in a partnership is a privilege. The two brands have forever focused on helping the audience in one or the other way. This collaboration will help us do even more for all the independent artists. While the audience will get unlimited entertainment to relieve them of their stress during the current times, at the same time they will also get extended exposure and a chance to interact with new faces.”

In line of entertainment & creativity, Chingari has always been in tune with the pulse of Bharat, with its association and partnership with brands such as Celebyte, TrueFan and Unlu Classes. This brings in a fresh new wave of celeb quotient such as Kareena Kapoor, Manoj Bajpai and Johnny Lever. The brand’s popularity has been growing ever since. Further, strong alliances with music labels such as Merchant Records, Indie Music, Gringo Entertainments and MorningStars, brings in versatile flavours of artists across walks of life. Having Radio City as an equal partner in the event, is giant step towards creating history that will help our nation. Additionally, it will foster the growth of creators on the platform.