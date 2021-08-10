Chingari and Terence Lewis Professional Training Institute Join Hands to Promote Wellness Through Dance for All

India: Chingari, India’s renowned soci-commerce app has partnered with the Terence Lewis Professional Training Institute (TLPTI) which is the country’s number 1 leading and pioneering centers of Dance Education, with strong international acclaim. The collaboration is focused towards fostering the growth of dance as an art amongst all age groups. With the amalgamation of Chingari’s huge content creator and audience pool and TLPTI’s talented and expert dancers and training programs, all young enthusiasts wanting to learn the art will benefit from it.

Speaking on this mega collaboration, Sumit Ghosh, CEO, and Co-founder, Chingari said, “We at Chingari are continuously focusing on providing not just entertainment but also value to our audience and content creators. Over the years we have ensured that we develop Chingari as a platform to aid the growth of different art forms in the country. Apart from just focusing on creating entertaining content, our major focus lies on how the people of the country take away some or the other form of fruitful learning from our platform. Our collaboration with TLPTI is a step towards the same.”

TLPTI has a 23-year history of being the forerunners of dance education in India. The team at TLPTI works towards professional excellence in exploring dance in various forms such as educational, research, artistic and commercial ventures. Through their hash tag #danceforyourhappiness- they strongly believe in spreading Wellness through Dance to ALL with the dance classes for all levels, ages, and abilities, truly living by the ABCD philosophy- Any Body Can Dance; and should. Chingari already has a huge audience pool that is strongly inclined towards dancing, singing and other art forms making it an ideal place for brands to benefit from it.

Sharing his viewpoint on the collaboration, Mahrukh Dumasia Creative Head, Program Director & Chief Choreographer., TLPTI said, “We at, The Terence Lewis Dance Company & Institute being one of the leading names in the Dance World, live by our motto-‘Spread the Joy through Dance ‘. With our association with Chingari- one of India’s fastest growing short video platforms, we can now join hands to widen our outreach so as to be able to bring Dance to all age groups and individuals from all walks of life. Dance is a universal language, and we intend to resonate it with ALL of you -our dear users of the Chingari App! Through our videos on Chingari we promise to bring you a wide variety of Dance styles, exposure to different levels of Dancing- from absolute beginners to advanced; a plethora of opportunities for Dance lovers- both professional and nonprofessional, and the possibilities of staying Fit and Happy for ALL!”

The talented team of professional dancers and top of the line Instructors at TLPTI have been handpicked and personally trained by the founders Terence Lewis and Mahrukh Dumasia; and receive ongoing coaching even internationally with regular assessments to ensure that their skills are updated and always a step ahead. The collaboration will focus on the branding and promotion of both the platforms. Chingari has in the past collaborated with several other renowned brands and aims to continue doing so, to create an inclusive and art driving and cultivating ecosystem on social media.

Speaking on the future plans, Deepak Salvi, COO & Co-founder, Chingari said, “TLPTI is a renowned institute that requires no introduction. The partnership with the institute is primarily focused towards expanding the art and helping it reach the common masses. India has a huge pool of raw dancers, who can become phenomenal artists if given the right direction and guidance. By having TLPTI on board with Chingari, we will be able to help people learn from the best in the industry. TLPTI is truly a legacy of the country’s best dancers and Chingari is happy to be in partnership with such an acclaimed institute.”

Chingari has a long history of catering to the informative, leisure and creative demands of the Indian market by providing value added content. In this sense, it aspires to be more than just the most popular social networking app in the country; it also wants to be the most valuable platform for artists.