Chingari joins hands with BandEdge Music & Talent Agency Pvt. Ltd.

Chingari, India’s number one ‘Made-In-India’ short video social app, proudly announces its partnership with BandEdge, renowned music and talent agency, to promote budding talents like singers, backstage musical bands, upcoming stars, lesser-known and talented singers, dancers. The partnership between the two stalwarts of their respective domains comes with a massive content boost of BandEdge including all artists – exclusive and non-exclusive.

Truly an Indian video-sharing social networking app, Chingari, by means of this association with India’s premier artist booking agency, BandEdge, will give a never before kind of opportunity to talents who are vying to reach more and more audiences. Available in multiple languages, BandEdge artists, budding talents and next-generation celebrities will reach a much wider audience through the Chingari app.

The tie-up between Chingari and BandEdge will benefit and promote budding talents as now after this association, artists can post all their videos, both exclusive and non-exclusive, on the short social video app and get a boost as well in terms of audience reach by availing subscribers base of Chingari app.

Moreover, Chingari with this partnership of BandEdge also plans to run a contest as well to promote new talents, budding talents, lesser famous talent and the likes.

Commenting on the partnership with a well-known music and talent agency brand like BandEdge, Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari app said, “We feel so proud that a purely Made-In-India short-video app like Chingari has partnered with BandEdge which is known for giving a great platform to local talents as well. Both Chingari users and emerging talents on the platform of BandEdge will surely benefit from this partnership by reaching a much wider audience on our short video social app. There is no doubt in saying that this partnership is a win-win for our users and budding talents as well.”

Sharing his views on the association, Deepak Salvi, COO, Chingari App, said, “This is one such partnership which will surely show its amazing results in future. By joining hands with India’s premier artist agency BandEdge, we are geared up to give even more entertaining material to our short video social app users. And, the icing on the cake is that in addition to entertainment to Chingari users, the budding talents will get to reach a wider audience too. Chingari has its subscribers bases as one of its biggest strengths and BandEdge artists will certainly get to grab many more eyeballs than before. We look forward to witnessing some interesting results in this great partnership.”

BandEdge too had similar sort of views over its association with Chingari. Commenting on the tie-up, Kinjal Bhattacharya, Founder & Music Entrepreneur, said, “BandEdge music and talent agency’s sole aim is to bring together musical talents across all genres under a common umbrella and provide them with the professional helping hand. And, now with this partnership of short video social app Chingari, we are thrilled and excited to witness some next big moments in the careers of budding talents on our platform since Chingari has a huge audience base and what else a budding talent can expect other than reaching a maximum possible audience.”

Adding the views on the association, Jesse J, the Director of Bandedge Music & Talent Agency Pvt. Ltd said “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Chingari! This collaboration aims to increase the exchange of ideas and expertise between both companies. As we have admired the quality and authenticity of the exciting content on this platform, this is the perfect platform to showcase the talent of our Exclusive Artists.“