Chingari powered by $GARI collaborates with Bangla Cine Utsav to promote the magic of Bengali Cinema and artists

INDIA, 11th March 2022: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI has collaborated with the most awaited premium film festival Bangla Cine Utsav to promote the festival and the magic of Bengali cinema. Chingari has associated with Bangla Cine Utsav as their Digital Partner. The 3-day long film festival is all set to enchant the audiences through the captivating stories and narrative of Bangla Cinema. The film festival will kick-start on 11th March and will end on 13th March 2022. Bangla Cinema fans can attend the festival happening in Delhi or view the eventful film festival on the Chingari App.

After 2 years of lockdown, the festival this year will see great engagement and entertainment from fans and artists and will showcase 7 feature films along with 4 short films. The festival will be graced by eminent personalities like Paoli Dam, Tanushree Chakraborty and many other popular stars of Bangla Cinema. The 1st day of the festival will see a delightful dance performance by Le Rhythm School, witnessing the performance first hand will be the first Lok Pal of India Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghosh and Paoli Dam.

Feature and short films like Shaanjbaati by Shaibal Bhanopadhyay & Leena Gangapadhyay, Fade Out by director Monoshij Bhanopadhyay, Hiralal by Arun Roy, Phone Shorts by Manas Nanda, and many more will be premiered at the culturally rich and artistically expressive film festival. The festival organizers in Delhi aim to share the passion of Bengali cinema lovers, especially the ones based in Delhi and want it to be a great experience for Bangla Cinema fans as well as cinema lovers in general across India.

Mr. Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App said, “Bengali movies as a genre are changing the landscape of artistic cinema. Movie enthusiasts love art films that have the aesthetics that can make anyone and everyone fall in love with them. To share this magic with our 130M+ users, we have associated with the Bangla Cine Utsav.

We hope that this association will help our users connect more with the Bengali Cinema style and fall in love with the art and the artists alike.”

Mr. Tapan Sengupta, General Secretary, Bengal Association, New Delhi said, “So far, we have worked with several brands in Bangla Cine Utsav. But the way Chingari has helped us to reach more audiences, that’s incredible. I would like to thank the whole team of our Digital partner, Chingari App.”

তপন সেনগুপ্ত, সাধারণ সম্পাদক, বেঙ্গল অ্যাসোসিয়েশন, নয়া দিল্লি

বাংলা সিনে উৎসবে আমরা বহু ব্র্যান্ডের সঙ্গে কাজ করেছি বা করছি। কিন্তু চিঙ্গারি আমাদের এই উৎসবের ডিজিটাল পার্টনার হিসেবে যেভাবে পাশে থেকেছে, তার জন্য আমরা খুব খুশি এবং এর জন্য আমাদের গোটা টিমের পক্ষ থেকে ধন্যবাদ জানাই চিঙ্গারি app-কে

Chingari users can check out the app to get notifications of the festival and dive deep into the magic of Bengali Cinema.

Needless to say, the fifteenth Bengali Cine Festival is going to be in full swing.