Chingari ties up with Zee Studios to promote its upcoming movies

Mumbai, 09 Aug 2023 – Chingari, the world’s leading short video app and Zee Studios, a renowned entertainment company, announced an exciting collaboration to promote the highly anticipated film “Gadar 2” and bring it closer to the global audience. Zee Studios, headquartered in Mumbai, is known for its exceptional expertise in film, streaming, and television content development and production. With a focus on creating influential, story-driven films across various Indian languages, Zee Studios consistently delivers content that is celebrated both domestically and internationally. Their latest venture, “Gadar 2,” is set to hit the cinemas worldwide on 11th August.

As a part of the association with Zee Studios, Ameesha Patel, the talented and celebrated actress, will be going live on the Chingari app, sharing her insights, experiences, and journey related to “Gadar 2” with its users.

Chingari, known for its vibrant community, offers a unique opportunity for fans and movie enthusiasts to connect with Ameesha Patel directly. Users will have the chance to engage with her and gain insights into the making of “Gadar 2” and her role in the film. This live interaction promises an unforgettable experience for fans and followers alike.

We extend our gratitude to Zee Studios and White Rivers Media for their trust in our digital marketing capabilities. This collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term relationship, where we will continue to support and promote Zee Studios’ future projects and content. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to be a part of the “Gadar 2” promotion on the Chingari app! Stay tuned for further updates and join us to celebrate the release of this highly anticipated movie on 11th August.

Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, of White Rivers Media said, “Teaming up with Zee Studios and Chingari App merged digital creativity and cinematic narrative, expanding the reach and significance of Gadar 2’s marketing campaign.”

About Chingari

Chingari, powered by GARI is the world’s fastest-growing on-chain social app. Chingari has more than 5 million Daily Active Users (DAU) and 40 million Monthly Active Users (MAU). The app has been downloaded more than 175 million times across the Play Store and is amongst the top 20 most downloaded apps worldwide on Google Play.

About Zee Studios

Zee Studios is a leading Indian entertainment company that specializes in film, streaming & television content development & production, as well as film marketing & distribution. It is based in Mumbai, India.

The studio has re-established its focus on films aimed at pairing strong content with powerful performers and developing strong story-driven films across various Indian languages. They are all set to release their next, Gadar 2 which will release in cinemas across the world on 11th August. Zee Studios is consistently creating content that’s being acknowledged at the global level.

About White Rivers Media

White Rivers Media is one of the largest, independent and integrated digital advertising agencies, working with some of the country’s best entertainment, FinTech, FMCG, D2C, Web3 brands, and more. The agency has won more than 500 national and international accolades for its campaigns. The agency is also acknowledged for its ‘Better World Initiative’, a not-for-profit endeavour that uses creativity for social good.

www.whiteriversmedia.com