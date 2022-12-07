Chirag Joshi Joins Samco AMC as CGO

Mumbai: December 7, 2022: Samco Asset Management Company (AMC), asset manager of Samco Mutual Fund (Samco MF) has named Chirag Joshi as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO). The SAMCO Group is a diversified wealth-tech company with stock broking, asset management, wealth management and MF distribution being its core business verticals.

Chirag Joshi is a management graduate and has a master’s degree in Marketing. He has overall 11 plus years of experience in Marketing & Growth strategies and Sales. Prior to the current assignment, He was CGO at Samco Securities. Chirag has previously worked with brands like Hindustan Times and CNBC-Awaaz.

Viraj Gandhi, CEO, of Samco AMC, while welcoming him said, “We are very happy to have Chirag on board with us. He brings with him a lot of experience in the marketing and communication space, which will help our AMC to grow and scale new heights in the future. We are looking forward to making Chirag an integral part of that journey.”

Reacting to his appointment, Chirag said, “I am grateful for the board’s support and opportunity is given to me to serve as CGO, Samco AMC. I am happy to be part of a team who shares the passion of scaling up Samco Group’s businesses together. I feel privileged to be a member of this young and dynamic team”.

Though a relatively new entrant in the industry, the magnitude, and diversity of this vibrant sector provide a tremendous scope of growth for Samco AMC. In this context, Chirag said, “The position of CGO, Samco AMC becomes more intriguing and I’m eager to take on the challenge”.