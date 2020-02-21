Chiratae Ventures appoints Dr. Ferzaan Engineer to its India Advisory Council

Chiratae Ventures, India’s leading Venture Capital advisory firm is appointing Dr. Ferzaan Engineer to its India Advisory Council. Dr. Ferzaan comes with over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, currently serving as the Co-founder and Chairman of Cytecare Hospitals. He is also the Co-founder and Joint Chairman of Medwell Ventures, which offers home healthcare services under the Nightingales brand. Dr. Ferzaan serves on the Board of Directors of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPARC) and Cytespace Research Pvt Ltd. He is an Observer on the Board of AUM Biosciences, Singapore. Prior to that, Dr. Ferzaan helped launch the international CRO industry in India and served as Chairman and CEO of Quintiles India from 1997 to 2010. Also, he served on the Asia Pacific board of Quintiles Transnational for over 5 years (2005-2010).

The firm’s Global Advisory Board has Mr. Ratan Tata – Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan – Co-founder of Infosys, Mr. Bruno E. Raschle – Founder, Managing Director, and Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Schroder, and Mr. Manish Choksi – Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Asian Paints.

Commenting on joining the India Advisory Council, Dr. Ferzaan said, “Chiratae Ventures has built an outstanding ecosystem of portfolio companies across domains including HealthTech. The firm’s ability to partner with Indian entrepreneurs across different stages of the lifecycle of their ventures and the focus on building industry-leading brands with global potential is very exciting. I am delighted to be part of this journey given my interest in cancer research and consumer-focused health services.”

“We are very excited to have Dr. Ferzaan join us on the India advisory council. Healthcare is among the core sectors where technology can play a pivotal role in improving the quality of service. Funds advised by Chiratae Ventures have been investing into health-tech since the early days and, have committed over USD 130M into this space. We believe Dr. Ferzaan’ s expertise can add tremendous value to the portfolio and help us build a more sustainable strategy in this domain.” said Sudhir Sethi, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Chiratae Ventures