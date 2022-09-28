Chiyaan Vikram’s COBRA to stream exclusively on Sony LIV from 27th September

CHENNAI: When power-packed action and drama come together the narrative is sure to grab eyeballs. Bringing an intriguing story of a common man put in an uncommon scenario, Sony LIV is set to stream Chiyaan Vikram’s much-talked-about psychological thriller Cobra from 27th September.

Chiyaan Vikram portrays multiple roles in Cobra, which is spiced with action and emotions, all rolled into one. The Tamil film revolves around a mathematician genius Mathiazhagan, who enters the crime world and adopts another identity, Cobra. Disguising himself under this identity, he starts committing crimes. Will the world know who’s behind the identity of Cobra? The film answers it all!

Chiyaan Vikram said, “The film has been a game changer for me and the cast. I am honored to have been part of such an incredible cast. The talent is fresh and as a result, creativity has been taken to an all-time high. The characters and the unfolding story will keep the audience captivated till the very end. I eagerly look forward to its OTT release on Sony LIV.”

It is written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. Backed by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner of 7 Screen Studio, Oscar-Winning music director, A R Rahman has scored the tunes for Cobra. Cobra features Srinidhi Shetty, Roshan Mathew, and Sarjano Khalid along with Chiyaan Vikram and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. The film also features Miya, Mamukkoya, K.S. Ravikumar, Renuka, Robo Shankar, Mrinalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and Poovaiyar in pivotal roles.