Choose the best AC this summer

Here we bring you a list of five best air conditioners available in the market that will help you beat the heat this summer. Have a look.

1. TCL AI Ultra-Inverter Air Conditioner:

TCL recently launched a wide range of AI Ultra-Inverter Air Conditioners. This air conditioner is not just pocket-friendly but comes with a combination of Smart connectivity, High Cooling performance – works till 60 degrees temperature and starts cooling within 30 seconds, low power consumption – can work at min 300 watts, and durable more than any other ACs.

Being affordable, the entry price is RS 23,990. TCL AI Ultra-Inverter Air Conditioners are available in three different types — Smart Air, iECO Air, and Turbo Air and the price range varies as per the needs and budget of the customer. 2. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: The next one on the list is a budget-friendly air conditioner that will assure you of terrific cooling with excellent durability. Using it’s advanced Intellisense inverter technology, this Whirlpool air conditioner throws cool air till a distance of 12 m for uniform cooling and also adapts to one’s cooling preferences while using minimal energy. The best thing about this ac is that it can cool the entire room about 40% faster than its counterparts. Besides this, Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a lot of other facilities as well, which includes: Split AC

1.5-ton capacity

6th sense fast cool technology

Intellisense Inverter Technology

In-built stabiliser

3. LG 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Air Conditioner:

LG is the most trusted brand in India. The company has managed well to capture the Indian consumer market like no other brand. And justifying its image, LG has some of the best range of Air Conditioners in India. LG 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Air Conditioner is currently the best one available in the market from the top brand. Some of the best features of this air conditioner include:

5-Star Energy Rating

Double Filtration System

Better Cooling and Requires Low Maintenance

Lowest-Noise Operation

Monsoon Comfort Moisture Control

4. Voltas 1.5 Ton Star Window AC:

Voltas is one of the most preferred brands by the Indians. This air conditioner from Voltas is the latest and best one available from the brand in the market. From having an in-built auto-restart to anti-dust filter, this one comes with a lot of facilities to provide the best cooling effects, some of them includes:

High Ambient Cooling

Active Dehumidifier

2-Stage Filtration

Self Diagnosis

5. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Any list of best air conditioners is incomplete with a Daikin air conditioner. This brand has a cult following. Over the years it has emerged out as one of the top brands. This one from Daikin is designed to give you the best cooling for a long time. Also being an inverter AC, this one gives you uniform cooling with minimal energy bills.

The compressor of this ac has Neo Swing technology which decreases friction and vibration and delivers efficient cooling. It also prevents the leakage of refrigerant gas. Besides this, here, check out some other features of this air conditioner: