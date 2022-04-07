Choose your right career option with Numerology

There is a practice of predicting the future in Indian astrology. More than one hundred and fifty astrological sciences are prevalent in our country, and almost every lore claims to tell the exact future. Numerology is also an important branch of astrology. Just as the influence of planets in the horoscope affects every person’s life, in the same way, in numerology, each number is related to the planets, based on which information about all the situations of an individual’s life is obtained. The importance of numerology has been proved especially by Kiro. He has made many such predictions based on marks that proved to be accurate. At present, thousands of youth are writing new success stories by choosing the right career through numerology, and this mode is becoming increasingly popular in every age group.

Importance of numbers

Jai Prakash Tolani, a well-known numerologist, has been solving the magic of numbers for 20 years. Just as horoscopes analyse the positive and negative effects based on the movement of the nine planets, in the same way, the nine numbers have been considered in numerology. They are calculated based on marks between 1 to 9. In Numerology, various aspects of life are assessed based on Radix. Numerology involves matching the numbers with astrological attributes to predict a person’s future. The most important thing about numerology is that no number is weighed in terms of auspicious or inauspicious, as is seen in other disciplines. Additionally, numerology can also be understood as the easiest way to know the future. There is also a part of Bhagyank in it, which is also called your lucky number.

Secret of Radix

Radix holds great importance in our lives. When we do not know our place of birth or time, it becomes challenging to produce a horoscope. In such a situation, information about future events can be obtained with the help of Radix. Radix means your date of birth. That is, if you were born on August 3, then your Radix will be 3. Radix is calculated from 1 to 9 digits. On the other hand, people born on a date greater than 9 can get their Radix by adding both the digits of their date of birth. For example, for those who were born on the 12th, their Radix will be 3.

Calculation of Bhagyank

Bhagyank means your lucky number. The lucky number tells you your auspicious day from which you can start your many important works. Your chances of success increase with the help of Bhagyank. Finding the Bhagyank is as easy as the Radix. You have to calculate the sum of the date of birth, the month of birth, and the year of birth. For example, if a person was born on 3.12.1992, then to calculate his Bhagyank, numbers like 3+12+1992 would be formed. Now add it in pieces then 3+1+2+1+9+9+2 i.e. 27= 2+7=9. The lucky number or Bhagyank for that person will be 9.

Career selection

According to renowned JP Tolani, who has been serving in many countries, including India, if you get a career according to your interest, you climb the stairs of success even with minimal effort. In contrast, choosing the wrong career will not give you good results even after hard work. In the last few years, there has been a steady increase in people choosing careers according to numerology. Through numerology, you can know which option is better for you in music, creation, writing, singing, playing, technique, politics, logic, science, mathematics, etc., and then after working in that direction, you can expect to better results. In numerology, people born on each date have different ideologies regarding physical and mental capacity or structure, thinking and reasoning, merits and demerits, and likes and dislikes. This is because the planets govern every number, and often, its direct effect is also visible on the person of that number. In such a situation, the career of your interest helps you gain success at the earliest.