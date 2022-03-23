Windows and doors Kitchener are undoubtedly expensive, and most homeowners wish to have windows that last forever. However, it is not possible because, with time, the windows begin to warp and fade, and others break, making the home vulnerable to burglars. However, the duration newly installed windows take to require a replacement will also depend on how the installation was done.

For example, if the installation company is not qualified, your windows will be weak and less energy efficient. Poor window installation could also void the warranty because these installers don’t follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Getting the right Kitchener windows replacement company is challenging, but there are factors to consider before hiring.

Why It Is Important To Hire A Qualified Window Installer

Hiring a qualified window contractor might seem unnecessary because of the extra expenses, but is it essential. These installers understand the best windows Kitchener for your house, depending on the architectural design and your home’s location. They will therefore advise on the window to purchase.

Besides, a window installer does an excellent job of removing the existing window and installing a new one. The installed window stays in place and functions as it should. Hiring an unqualified installer could lead to shady work, which will cost you repairs and maintenance.

What To Consider In Window Installation Company

a. Experience

For how long has that company been in existence? Window installation companies with over ten years of experience are more likely to do an excellent job than those that recently joined the industry. Furthermore, the more experienced a company is, the more likely it will have worked with your type of windows.

Experienced window installers also ensure they follow the manufacturer’s instructions ensuring no chances of warranty void. The company also knows the windows and doors Kitchener that perform the best given your climatic conditions. Besides, surviving in the industry for over ten years means that customers trust the installers, and that’s why their business still runs.

b. Online Reviews

You can get installation companies through different platforms, including online reviews. When you search the company, scroll down to their online reviews and see what other clients say about the installer. If there are many positive reviews, chances are you will enjoy the services. However, if the reviews are mostly negative, look for another company. Also, be wary of websites with reviews but no comments. Some of them delete the negative comments, so you will not know who they indeed are.

c. Recommendations

You can also hire a window installation company through recommendations. This is the easiest way to get a reputable company because people mostly recommend the companies that provide excellent services. You can ask your friends, family, or colleagues to recommend a company they have worked with. However, you can also get many recommendations and compare to see which one is better. Look at the prices and the quality of their past work.

d. License And Insurance

An insured and licensed company is eligible to be operating. These two documents are issued after thorough inspections by building bodies and given only to companies that meet all the qualifications. Ask to see the insurance and license certificates, and ensure they are legitimate. Other companies will forge or buy these certificates to convince the customers.

e. Costs

Different installation companies have different quotes. Some are highly-priced services while others are very cheap. You may want to save on the installation fee, but you should avoid choosing the most affordable installers. They are less qualified and will do shady work. However, it doesn’t mean that the most expensive installers are better. Choose an installer with reasonable prices.

f. Energy Efficiency

Does the window installers deal with energy-efficient windows and doors Kitchener? Most homeowners prefer energy-efficient windows because it lowers energy bills. These windows are characterized by double or triple window panes and special energy-efficient materials like wood and fiberglass.

Failure to install these windows correctly will reduce the ability to decrease energy consumption, so they won’t be effective. Before hiring the window installers, ask them if they can install energy-efficient windows Kitchener.