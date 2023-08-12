Chowman stands out as the only brand from East India to be featured in Hotstar’s Brands of Tomorrow

India, August 12, 2023: Kolkata, and now nation’s leading Chinese restaurant chain brand, Chowman has taken a massive step upwards as the sole brand from West Bengal to get featured on the much-awaited Disney Hotstar’s upcoming show, ‘Brands of Tomorrow’. A docu-series by AIL (Advaita Innovation Lab), this show intends to chronicle the journey of new age Indian brands at the forefront of innovation, sculpting India’s future economy by the power of their products. ‘Brands of Tomorrow’ will be featuring the journey of Chowman becoming a known face in the F&B industry against the narration of Chowman’s owner, Debaditya Chaudhury who tells the tale of this renowned brand which started from the scratch. As a pioneering brand to make fine-dining affordable to the middle-class Indians, Chowman fits perfectly in the criteria of ‘Brands of Tomorrow’ in showcasing its impact-worthiness in the society. This is another feather in the long list of achievements that Chowman has achieved so far in its exciting 13-year culinary journey.

“When I conceived the idea of highlighting Make-in-India brands that are innovation and impact driven, it wasn’t really easy. On one hand, you have the poster boys of the Indian startup ecosystem that are doing wonders and on the other hand, you have brands that are breaking barriers but never been interpreted as “brands’ ‘. And that is where I realised the gap. We needed to showcase more brands that are born in India and make our country the global superpower. Gen Zs in India aren’t like any other generations we have seen. They are aware, conscious and all they need is a little aspiration to build big. To the Gen Zs, I present to you ‘Brands of Tomorrow’ for you to get inspired and get going,” said Suchayan Mandal, Chief Strategist of Brands of Tomorrow ™ and co-founder of AIL-India.

Chowman will be the first brand featured on the launch episode of Brands of Tomorrow. This will be followed by Zoff Spices, Freakins, Nasher Miles, Power Gummies and Regrip in the later episodes.

Date of release: 15th August’23