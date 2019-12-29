Christmas Celebrated at Osmania Genaral Hospital.

For the first time perhaps, OGH organised Christmas celebrations for its staff and patient today in association with Helping Hand Foundation, that partners with OGH to provide support services at the hospital for the poor patients.

The Christmas celebrations were organised today, so that our nursing staff most of them who were on leave for Christmas could attend the program, while appreciating the initiative taken by HHF to spread cheer amongst the patients and staff said Dr. B. Nagender, Superintendent, OGH.

In a Brief Program, in the old building, a festive atmosphere was created with Christmas tree, cake, sweets and refreshments arranged for the OGH staff, volunteers of NGO and patients.

Later the volunteers of HHF, went around the IP wards and distributed fruits and sweets to patients to spread the cheer of Christmas. Gift were also distributed to children admitted in the hospital.

“The teachings of Christ to show respect, compassion and love for the poor and sick reverberated today in the backdrop” said Mr. Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation.