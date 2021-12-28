Christmas Celebration at Sikka Karmic Green, Sector 78, Noida

Prabeen Dansil
Christmas Celebration at Sikka Karmic Green, Sector 78, Noida

Residents of Sikka Karmic Greens, Sector 78, Noida, enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon on the occasion of Christmas. Engaging activities were organized to ensure that the residents along with children enjoyed their time. Children were seen dancing to melodious tunes, showing their creativity in drawing, and enthusiastically enjoying the gifts handed out to them. Kids also participated actively in the magic show, which left them thrilled. “The enthusiasm of the residents at the celebrations posted a picture of togetherness. We want happiness of our residents, and the festivities were an effort in that direction. We wish them many more such happy occasions,” says Harvinder Singh Sikka, MD, Sikka Group.

