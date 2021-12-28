Christmas Celebration at Sikka Karmic Green, Sector 78, Noida

Residents of Sikka Karmic Greens, Sector 78, Noida, enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon on the occasion of Christmas. Engaging activities were organized to ensure that the residents along with children enjoyed their time. Children were seen dancing to melodious tunes, showing their creativity in drawing, and enthusiastically enjoying the gifts handed out to them. Kids also participated actively in the magic show, which left them thrilled. “The enthusiasm of the residents at the celebrations posted a picture of togetherness. We want happiness of our residents, and the festivities were an effort in that direction. We wish them many more such happy occasions,” says Harvinder Singh Sikka, MD, Sikka Group.
Related Articles
SocioStory spearheads Leaders For Social Change, an initiative to encourage sustainable social impact
The need for change remains constant and inevitable: positive and sustainable change, change that impacts individuals, communities and societies. “LeadersFor Social Change” was initiated by Socio Story with the objective of encouraging corporate change makers […]
JK Technosoft achieves CMMI Level 5 certification
Global software solutions company, JK Technosoft Ltd. (JKT) has been successfully appraised at Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Services v 1.3, Maturity Level 5. Level 5 indicates a very High Level of Process Maturity. […]
Lecture by Legend: The second virtual lecture organised by Vidyamandir Medical
New Delhi: The Second lecture of “Lecture by Legend” was successfully concluded with a quote from Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Additional Director, Department of Orthopedics & Joint Replacement at Jaypee Hospital, Noida. Dr. Gupta said, “Vaccination […]