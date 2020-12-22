Christmas Wonderland at Uptown, Noida

Everyone’s favorite holiday is here! Christmas is forever a grand affair to celebrate the welcome of a new year.

The recently launched Uptown-Noida’s First Luxury High-Street is all set to welcome the festival lovers with a Christmas galore to offer entertainment and fun for one and all.

Lit with lights and stars, Uptown has all the Christmas eye treats for patrons to enjoy a fun end to 2020. Attractions include a Snow globe from the north pole, a lovely snow-clad Christmas tree, and of course, Santa will be in the town to collect and send love notes to your friends and family.

Dec 2020 between 5.30 to 7.30 PM, while maintaining all standard hygiene practices and cautions for COVID 19.th and 25thWhile you thought this is enough, there will be a live band performance by a famous Choir group to keep the Christmas spirits up on 24

So come along with your loved ones to a fun Christmas outing and take back a treasure trove full of memories.

Date: 24th – 25th December 2020

Timing: 11 am-9 pm

Venue: Advant Navis Business Park Tower D Plot 7, Sector 142, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201305