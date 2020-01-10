Christophe Raoux appointed Executive Chef at EcoleDucasse – Paris Campus

Christophe Raoux was appointed Executive Chef at École Ducasse – Paris Campus, a reference school for culinary arts renowned worldwide. As of March 1st, 2020, he will oversee all academic activities related to Culinary Arts at the Centre de Formation Alain Ducasse in Argenteuil before moving to the new flagship campus in Meudon which will open in September 2020.

After earning a Certificat d’Aptitude Professionnelle (CAP) in culinary arts, Christophe Raoux started his career at Michelin-starred restaurants such as l’Ecritoire, le Pavillon Sévigné or Le Château de Divonne. In 1994, he joins Guy Legay’s brigade at the Ritz Paris hotel before developing his expertise in renowned establishments such as Le Jamin, the restaurant of Benoît Guichard and Gérard Besson.

In 2006, he joined the house Ducasse Paris as Executive Chef, instructor and consultant. He participated in the opening of multiple iconic restaurants of Alain Ducasse such as Jules Verne and 58 at the Eiffel Tower as well as Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester in London. He became Executive Chef and Head of Kitchens at the Intercontinental Hotel Paris Le Grand in 2009. In 2016, he took over the Peninsula Paris kitchens where he managed a brigade of 120 chefs.