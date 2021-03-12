Chromebooks Powered by Intel Core i5 and Core i3 Processors Saved Time on Tasks in Various Apps, Principled Technologies Study Shows

Durham, NC : Businesses with staff working from home want devices that can enable workers to attend to various tasks while participating in remote team meetings. Principled Technologies (PT) compared four Chromebooks on their multitasking performance in such scenarios:

– Acer Chromebook Spin 713 powered by an Intel Core i5-10210U processor

– HP Chromebook x360 14c powered by an Intel Core i3-10110U processor

– HP Chromebook 14A powered by an AMD A6-9220C processor

– Lenovo Chromebook Duet powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T processor

PT found that the two Chromebooks with Intel Core processors saved time completing tasks in common workplace apps while connected to a four-participant Google Meet call. These two Chromebooks also achieved higher scores on the WebXPRT 3 web browser responsiveness benchmark.

To learn more about the ways these devices can benefit businesses and their employees, read the full report at facts.pt/1JWjr2P, see the infographic at facts.pt/tUqGFtN, and watch the video at facts.pt/aUZ1lBE.