CHUK Delivery Containers Launched; Solves the Biggest Packaging Challenge for QSRs, Cafes, Delivery Kitchens

New Delhi, February 10, 2023: As the scale of the food delivery industry magnifies, especially since the advent of companies like Swiggy & Zomato, brands are continuously looking for sustainable alternatives for packaging. This is because with increasing convenience for consumers, there is also a looming danger of exponential increase in non-biodegradable waste as the commonly used materials for delivery are plastic, thermocol, aluminum, etc. However, there are a number of challenges being faced by such brands in terms of availability of effective alternatives to single-use plastic. Thankfully, many companies are working in this direction and significant progress has been made, and the key beneficiaries of these developments in the food industry are QSRs, cafes, cloud kitchens, etc.

CHUK, an initiative of Yash Pakka Limited (YPL), has launched compostable delivery containers. The company has already been established as one of the most popular brands for compostable tableware, with various conscious brands like Haldiram’s, Bikanervala, Chaipoint, etc. relying on CHUK for their food service requirements. With the launch of delivery containers, the company aims to put a stop to the use of single-use plastic for food delivery, thereby strengthening its resolve of working towards a cleaner planet.

These newly introduced delivery containers will be available in four different sizes – 350 ml, 500 ml, 750 ml, and 1000 ml. All the containers come with snug-fit lids, and are therefore spill-proof and leak-proof. In addition, these are also microwavable, freezable and ovenable. Some of these attributes add to the utility of CHUK delivery containers as opposed to regular plastic containers. Another extremely important characteristic of the newly-launched containers is that these are free of artificial chemicals, making them food-safe, furthering the purpose of CHUK to help you ‘eat safe’. Coming from the mother brand Yash Pakka Limited which is situated in Ayodhya, all CHUK products are Made in India.

The 100% compostable delivery containers have been manufactured using bagasse – the agri-residue of sugarcane. About 90% of the raw material being used by the company is sourced locally. After due usage, the products turn into compost within 180 days. It is noteworthy that these delivery products have been launched after rigorous research and development with multiple tests and trials being conducted using real-life delivery scenarios.

The delivery containers have already found some takers in brands such as Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board, FabCafe, Salad Point, Greenit, and Basil Box. Further on, CHUK will cater to quick service restaurants (QSR), cloud kitchens and takeaway restaurants with its latest range. Over the last few years, CHUK has also been acknowledged with the highest design award from Red Dot Germany, Good Design in Japan, India Design and NCII, and thus it is also a favorite among brands looking for ergonomic designs for food service and delivery.

On the launch of its new delivery containers, Satish Chamyvelumani, Business Head – Compostables, Yash Pakka Ltd. said, “Our delivery containers have been launched after rigorous research, multiple trials, and customer feedback, as a reliable and sustainable alternative to other available products. Having already launched and raised awareness around compostable tableware products, foraying into the food delivery packaging space was the next natural progression for us. Our overarching goal has been to find alternatives for single-use plastic for a cleaner planet, and with the launch, we are solidifying our stance. We look forward to empowering delivery brands to offer safe food via our delivery containers, and to transform the way people consume their food.”

The launch of delivery containers is a highly-anticipated one, and one of the most significant in an elaborate line of offerings that CHUK plans to bring to the consumers in the future with the mission of a cleaner Earth. India alone produces about 3.4 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. Even if recycling is taken into account, only about 30 percent of all the plastic waste is being recycled. More specifically, the online food delivery market in India is worth approximately $5 billion and is expected to grow to nearly $20 billion in the next 5 years. The enormous concern of plastic waste that we are faced with today is only set to magnify multifold in the coming years if the packaging patterns remain unchanged. In such conditions, it is imperative for Yash Pakka and other such global companies with an impact to find sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic.