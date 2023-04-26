CHUK expands its online presence in association with Zomato’s Hyperpure platform

New Delhi, April 26th, 2023: India’s leading compostable tableware brand, CHUK, has announced its association with Hyperpure, Zomato’s marketplace that provides fresh, hygienic, high-quality food ingredients and food packaging supplies to restaurants. CHUK’s compostable delivery & dine in range will now be available on Hyperpure, helping brands to switch to safer alternatives in food service packaging. CHUK’s high quality products for the delivery & dine in segment will allow sustainability-focused restaurants to adopt eco-friendly practices and considerably reduce their carbon footprint.

The development is a part of CHUK’s ongoing strategic expansion plan through which it aims to maximize the use of its delivery & dine in solutions across the country. The brand is ramping up on sales channels, partnering with several quick commerce companies to bolster its footprint across the country. With Hyperpure, a platform that is highly popular among restaurants as a destination for fresh, quality, and safe consumables, CHUK will solidify its position as a leading safe alternative in food service packaging while reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Satish Chamyvelumani, Business Head, CHUK, said, “With Hyperpure, Zomato is creating a platform that connects restaurants with suppliers for consistent access to fresh, high-quality produce. Completing deliveries using eco-friendly packaging that does not harm the environment is also a crucial tenet adopted by Hyperpure. This is exactly where CHUK enters the picture. With our exceptional, compostable ecoware solutions, we will make sure restaurants have greater access to such environment-friendly solutions. By joining forces, CHUK and Hyperpure will make huge strides in phasing out plastic containers from the delivery segment and usher in an era of safe, spill-free, bio-degradable packaging.”

As a household name, Zomato will catapult CHUK’s brand awareness and provide a significant push to the number of restaurants embracing the brand’s sustainable, compostable food delivery solutions. With this, CHUK will witness accelerated, mainstream growth, ultimately contributing to the ongoing and fast-growing crusade against single-use plastics. The products are currently live only in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.