Chunker Wins 2020 Real Estate Technology Award

Salt Lake City, UT: Chunker, the leading marketplace for short-term warehouse space, is pleased to announce that it is a Seventh Annual Real Estate Tech Awards (#RETAS) winner in the Industrial category, presented by CREtech (cretech.com), the largest event, data and content platform in the commercial real estate tech industry.

Sponsored by JLL Technologies, the Real Estate Tech Awards (#RETAS) are the leading international awards honoring excellence in commercial real estate tech. The awards recognize the most cutting-edge companies who have played an integral role in advancing tech in the industry throughout the year. Backed by the leading VCs, angel investors, corporate investors and thought leaders in the commercial real estate tech industry, the awards were open to startups or technology companies servicing the industry.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by CREtech as the leading technology solution in the industrial category,” stated Brad Wright, CEO at Chunker. “The pandemic has caused an impressive surge in demand for short-term warehouse space and Chunker’s unique marketplace has proven to be the best way to solve this challenge.”

The unique Chunker solution offers a short-term warehousing marketplace that connects organizations needing space on a temporary basis with those that have excess space. Owners, tenants and 3PLs can now monetize unused space while other businesses needing space on a short-term basis can search, locate and book space fast.