CHUPPS onboards Glad U Came as its PR and Influencer Marketing partner

October 2022:

Glad U Came bags the PR Mandate for CHUPPS, India’s first natural rubber flip flops brand.

The brand’s strategic PR and media relations will be managed by the award-winning PR and Influencer Marketing boutique agency, which will also create and develop innovative Influencer Marketing campaigns across all digital platforms and touchpoints. The agency’s goal is to design and manage the brand’s essential messaging in order to reach the right audience. A multi-agency pitch was used to win the account.

CHUPPS is a D2C footwear brand that specialises in cool, comfortable, and long-lasting open footwear. Their flip-flops have 100% natural rubber straps, anti-fade digital prints, and anti-slip soles, making them an excellent pick for your next pair. CHUPPS was named one of the top 100 start-ups in 2022.

Glad U Came will use its unique approach and specialised solutions to help CHUPPS achieve its goals. Glad U Came is a creatively focused public relations and influencer marketing agency that provides one-of-a-kind services such as celebrity gifting, celebrity engagement, and digital marketing. Glad U Came seeks to create unique public relations campaigns for its clients by also delivering more than what is promised.

Commenting on the collaboration, Maddie Amrutkar, Founder of Glad U Came, shared, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with CHUPPS. It is one of the top 100 startups, which demonstrates the brand’s versatility. We give creative solutions through profound narrative, and we believe it is exactly what the brand requires. Glad U Came is well-known in this area for its great work, and we are thrilled to be working as a team with Chupps.”

Talking about the brand and the collaboration with Glad U Came, Mr. Yashesh Mukhi and Mr. Gaurav Agarwal shared,”We wanted to establish a footwear brand that is not only affordable but also so comfortable that it should be known in every household. We are thrilled to have Glad U Came as our public relations partners. The agency is well-known for its goal-oriented and trustworthy approach, and we are excited to collaborate with them!”