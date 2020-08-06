CIE@IIIT Hyderabad announces 11th Cohort of DeepTech and 5th Cohort of MedTech Accelerators

6 August 2020, Hyderabad: The AVISHKAR& OJAS accelerator programmes at CIE@IIITHhas opened applications for its 11thcohort of deep-tech and 5thcohort of MedTech startups. The 6-month deep-tech accelerator programme is specially designed for early-stage startups building products in the areas of Machine Learning, Image Processing, Robotics, AR/VR, NLP and other sub-domains of AI.

AVISHKAR DeepTech is a 6-month cohort-based accelerator for emerging tech startups and OJAS MedTechan accelerator for startups in life sciences, biotechnology, diagnostics, point of care devices for healthcare along with emerging technologies facilitated by CIE@IIIT Hyderabad, Co-creation Consulting& Sathguru management consulting.

It brings together the deep-tech expertise of IIITH’s research labs and technology mentoring opportunities that help startups build a quality product/features within shorter timelines. The startups also go through a structured strategic business mentoring from Co-Creation Consulting & Sathguru Management Consulting, customer introductions and investor connects for a follow-on round of investments. MedTech startups also get access to Medtech consortium which includes clinicians, hospitals, pharma, biotech & manufacturing companies. Investment readiness of the cohort startups is a key deliverable for the 6-month programme. A number of other ecosystem partners of IIIT-Hyderabad also contribute toward the programme with business development services and tools.

Prof. C V Jawahar, Dean R&D, IIIT-Hyderabad & CEO, IIIT Foundation says, “Given the current scenario that the Indian start-up ecosystem is going through, programs like AVISHKAR will help boost and support nationwide innovation through early-stage startups. AVISHKAR’s base technology, mentorship and funding provide a massive edge. Using CIE@IIITH resources can translate into substantial benefits while scaling, and rapid internationalization of these ventures.”

Closing date for applications is 15 August 2020.

Application link: https://cie.iiit.ac.in/accelerator_programs/

Hear from our Avishkar mentors and Avishkar startups on how the 6-month accelerator helped: https://youtu.be/Jxw4Wa6g1eE

Hear from our OJAS mentors and OJAS startups on how the 6-month accelerator helped: https://youtu.be/IptecR55oUo

A few of AVISHKAR’s & OJAS success stories:

Instoried: Bengaluru-based AI-driven deeptech content startup Instoriedhelps brands predict the emotional impact of their content upon their customers’ minds

Niche.ai : Computer vision studio solutions for enterprises.

DreamVu :360 degree camera technology used for security, surveillance, crop monitoring, teleconferencing, virtual tourism etc.

Inventigen Technologies Private Limited: An advanced cancer prognostics platform provides computer vision and ML-based automated diagnostics tools and treatment decision support tools to histopathologists, radiologists and oncologists. They are based out of Hyderabad.

Altor: Building smart helmets that can be connected to the rider’s smartphones to provide features like accident detection and hands-free navigation

Dave Ai – Dave.AI is an Artificial Intelligence-powered sales augmentation platform. The platform helps brands create a virtual sales avatar to understand their customers, customer’s preferences & deliver a personalized value selling experience that improves profitable sales for the brand.

Answerwise.io: answers is a stunningly simple AI layer for your customer support that helps deflect your common support queries while providing a seamless support experience for your customers