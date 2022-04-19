Cigniti wins a $10Mn+ ACV Deal from a US-based Financial Institution to Assure its Digital Transformation

April 19, 2022, Hyderabad, India: Cigniti Technologies has signed a $ 10Mn+ worth ACV deal with one of the largest and oldest Financial Services and Investment firm in the USA to assure and accelerate its digital transformation journey. The deal has potential to immensely grow in the coming years. Cigniti Technologies, a global leader in providing AI-driven, IP-led, strategic digital assurance, software quality engineering, automation, testing, and consulting services, helps global companies to go Digital-First.

• This Strategic Partnership will support Legacy Transformation using Cigniti’s Advisory & Transformation Services (ATS) and achieve committed ROI and quicker time-to-market.

• The engagement entrusted by the financial services major covers a gamut of services to be provided spanning Infrastructure Automation, Chaos Engineering, Security, and Performance assurance services leveraging Cigniti’s Digital Assurance and IP led Quality Engineering services with massive automation capabilities.

The client is a Fortune 500 company with operations in 20+ U.S. states as well as offices in three continents.