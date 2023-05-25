CII Startupreneur Awards: TEIL and CII recognizes startups in Digital Transformation and Agriculture & Food

New Delhi, 25th May 2023 – Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited (TEIL), one of the largest integrated sugar producers in the country, a dominant player in engineered-to-order high speed gears & gearboxes and a leading player in water and wastewater management business, has recognized exceptional startups in Digital Transformation and Agriculture & Food with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the prestigious CII Startupreneur Awards.

This recognition reinforces TEIL’s unwavering commitment to nurturing startups, fostering a thriving ecosystem, and driving innovation and collaboration in India.

From an initial pool of 97 startup companies, TEIL meticulously evaluated and shortlisted the top 12 for further consideration. After a thorough evaluation process, three startups were selected based on their outstanding competency and strong alignment with TEIL’s focus areas. These visionary startups will engage in pilot projects with the Company’s Sugar business and Power Transmission business, paving the way for innovative solutions and remarkable progress in their respective sectors.

Mr Akash Premsen, VP – Strategy, said, “Our recognition of these exceptional startups is a testament to the remarkable evolution of the startup culture in India. We are truly thrilled to witness the rise of these promising ventures, representing the dynamic and vibrant entrepreneurial spirit that has taken root in our country. At TEIL, we are committed to empowering and supporting their growth, as they epitomize the transformative potential of the Indian startup ecosystem. Their passion, ingenuity, and commitment to driving positive change align perfectly with our core values. We look forward to playing a pivotal role in their success and witnessing the lasting impact they create in their respective industries.”

These companies received recognition during the CII Startupreneur Awards held in New Delhi.