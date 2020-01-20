Cine Star Mahesh Babu launches his apparel brand, ‘The Humbl Co.’, on Myntra

‘The Humbl Co.’, a menswear brand launched last year by actor Mahesh Babu, announces its launch on Myntra today. A curated assortment of the brand’s creations that include Mahesh’s movie inspired collection, comprising, sweatshirts, hoodies, shirts, T-shirts and bottom wear will now be available on Myntra.

‘The Humbl Co.’ brand has witnessed a strong uptake since inception, owing to its style, inspired by Mahesh Babu himself, who is one of the most popular actors in the south, with an enormous fan-following across states. The brand’s association with Myntra is set to enhance its reach further, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns across the country, where Myntra has a strong presence.

True to Mahesh Babu’s personality, the casual wear brand features easy-to-wear styles for men of all ages; it hits the sweet spot of classic favourites of casual shirts, caps, denim, jackets, chinos and essential T-shirts, with over 200 styles that start at pocket-friendly prices of Rs.599 onwards.

Present at the launch were, Tollywood Star, Mahesh Babu, Sushruthi Krishna, Brand Head, ‘The Humbl Co.’ and Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong.

Speaking of his brand, actor Mahesh Babu said, “The Humbl Co.’s clothing collection is an expression of my personal style and way of life. The values of simplicity & humility that I believe in, forms the core of the brand’s mission statement. Through ‘The Humbl Co.’, I want to cement my relationship with my fans by inspiring them to live real and stay humble. The association with Myntra is an important step in the brand’s short but exciting journey so far and paves the way for addressing a pan-India audience.”

Sushruthi Krishna, Brand Head, The Humbl Co, said, “’The Humbl Co.’, an age-inclusive and affordable menswear brand, is a raging hit in the market. What makes our association with Mahesh Babu interesting is that the close-knit synergy that led to the creation of the brand. Right from the branding to the micro-level, we relied deeply on Mahesh’s personality to build a product that’s truly reflective of his star-power and his down-to-earth off-screen personality. As the exclusive clothing partner of his latest blockbuster movie, ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, we worked closely with Mahesh to create unique looks for the film. This collection is also now available with ‘The Humbl Co.’ for shoppers. I’m looking forward to the exciting direction that ‘The Humbl Co.’ will take with Myntra. We have also recently launched the brand in the offline format in Hyderabad at AMB Cinemas, Sharath City Capital Mall and we are seeing some great traction there as well”

Amar Nagaram, head, Myntra Jabong, said, “Fashion in India is heavily influenced by the films and superstars who command a massive fan-following. Celebrity led brands have been extremely successful on the Myntra platform, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns that are emerging as important markets for domestic and international fashion brands. We are extremely delighted to on- board ‘The Humbl Co.’ and deliver the brand to Mahesh Babu’s loyal fans, while also introducing it to the largest base of fashion shoppers in the country.”