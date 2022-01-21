Cineline India appoints Business Heads for Film Exhibition Business

Mumbai, January 21, 2022 – Cineline India Limited (part of Kanakia Group), one of the most renowned real estate players in MMRDA region has appointed the following business heads for the growth and expansion of the Film Exhibition Business.

x

Mr. Kunal Sawhney – Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Kunal Sawhney has 20 years of experience, and he has worked in companies like PVR, Cinemax, Shoppers Stop and Carnival Cinemas. He has earlier worked with Kanakia Group for 5 years in his stint with Cinemax. As a part of the team, he will manage the Cinema divisions of the business PAN India.

Mr. Sameer Munshi – Vice President – Business Development

x

He has 20 years of experience, and he has worked in companies like PVR, Cinemax and Miraj. He has earlier worked with Kanakia Group for 10 years in his stint with Cinemax. As a part of the team, he will identify & sign-up new properties PAN India.

Mr. D Teddy Joshua – Head of Projects & Planning

He has ~21 years of experience with companies like SPI, Cinemax and PVR. As a part of the team, he will be responsible for execution and design coordination of properties, as well as completion of the properties within the stipulated timeline.