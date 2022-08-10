Cineline India Limited Q1 FY23 Revenue at Rs16.76cr

Mumbai, 10th August 2022 – Cineline India Limited, has made a comeback in the movie exhibition business under a new brand, MovieMax, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2022

REVENUES – Rs. 1,676 Lakhs

EBITDA – Rs. 356 Lakhs

ADMITS – 7.3 Lakhs

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for Q1 FY23

Net Box Office Collections for Q1FY23 are Rs. 1,173 Lakhs

Net F & B Collections for Q1FY23 are Rs. 401 Lakhs

EBITDA Margins for Cinema Business stood at 21.2%

EBITDA impacted on account of increased manpower and marketing costs for future growth of the business

During June’22, big ticket Hindi movies did not perform well which impacted the footfalls, revenues and profitability

ATP stood at Rs. 190; SPH stood at Rs. 58; Total is Rs. 248

OUR CURRENT FOOTPRINT* (Includes Operational + Tied up Screens)

No. of Cinemas – 26

No. of Screens – 101

No. of Seats – 22,600+

Cities Present – 17 .. with many more in pipeline

Operational Screens – 11 Properties, 31 Screens

Screens under Fit Outs – 8 Properties, 40 Screens

Tied Up Screens – 7 Properties, 30 Screens

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Company commenced operations in all 23 screens within 15 days of takeover of screens

in all 23 screens within 15 days of takeover of screens Monetized non-core assets ;

; Eternity Mall, Nagpur for Rs. 60 Crs.

2 Commercial Spaces in Mumbai for ~Rs. 21 Crs.

Pre-payment of Debt of Rs. 57 Crs.

of Debt of Rs. 57 Crs. Company has issued convertible warrants of Rs. 35 Crs. to promoters on preferential basis and received Rs. 20.25 Crs. on allotment (Capital raised by Promoters)

to promoters on preferential basis and received Rs. 20.25 Crs. on allotment (Capital raised by Promoters) Raised Interest free Advances from ticket aggregator

W.e.f. 5th August 2022, the on-screen advertisement space has been outsourced for a fixed fee

Commenting on the same, Mr. Rasesh Kanakia, Chairman, said – “Q1 FY23 was the first quarter of our Cinema Operations. We were pleased to see a strong traction of footfall at MovieMax in April and May. While going live online and creating brand awareness for MovieMax started in April, we did very good business.

In Q1 FY23, we clocked Revenues of Rs. 1,676 Lakhs and EBITDA of 356 Lakhs. Our EBITDA Margins stood at 21.2%. EBITDA impacted on account of increased manpower and marketing costs for future growth of the business.

We are seeing huge opportunities in the film exhibition space, and we will aggressively grow our business. We are focusing on Tier II & III cities because of lack of entertainment avenues, especially multiplexes. We want to increase our penetration and acquire more screens, PAN India. We will look to convert single screens into multiplexes.”

Safe Harbor

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.